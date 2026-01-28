Markkanen recorded 19 points (5-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 115-103 loss to the Clippers.

Markkanen returned from a seven-game absence and was able to log 29 minutes during the loss. The Jazz play a back-to-back on Wednesday, but Markkanen looked very close to 100 percent and should be in the starting lineup if he feels well enough to play. The Jazz desperately need his elite production as they've lost six of seven games during his absence.