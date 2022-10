Markkanen closed with 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Tuesday's preseason loss to San Antonio.

Markkanen did exactly what was expected, flirting with a double-double and adding a pair of triples, while offering very little else. Despite a somewhat empty fantasy stat set, Markkanen is in a perfect spot to thrive and so managers are going to have to start reaching into the middle rounds of some leagues to secure his services.