Markkanen contributed 19 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 133-109 victory over the Grizzlies.

Markkanen has been relentless to begin the season and has had his way against the likes of Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard to begin the year. No one has cracked the formula to shut Markkanen down, and he is single-handedly thrusting the Jazz back into relevancy in the Western Conference.