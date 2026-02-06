Markkanen finished with 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's 121-119 loss to the Hawks.

It was somewhat curious to see Markkanen play just 23 minutes, his second-lowest total of the campaign, in such a hotly-contested game, and he didn't encounter foul trouble. With the 16-36 Jazz starting to reel in the standings, the star forward's playing time will remain worth keeping tabs on going forward. Markkanen has appeared in just five of Utah's last 13 contests, averaging 21.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.2 minutes per tilt during this span.