Markkanen contributed 18 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Sunday's 129-101 loss to the Rockets.

It's the third time in the last five games that Markkanen has failed to score at least 20 points. The 28-year-old forward puts a productive November in the books having averaged 25.9 points, 6.1 boards, 2.9 threes, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals over 14 contests.