Markkanen supplied 29 points (10-22 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 loss to the Warriors.

Markkanen continued to serve as the team's top offensive engine Wednesday and put together a stellar stat line. Since missing three games earlier in the month, he's averaged 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists over eight games.