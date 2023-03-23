Markkanen suffered an apparent left hand injury in the third quarter of Wednesday's 127-115 loss to the Trail Blazers, but he was able to remain in the game and said afterward that X-rays administered on his hand returned clean, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The Finnish big man sustained the injury when he was hit on the hand by the Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford with 3:06 remaining in the quarter. Markkanen stayed on the court for a few moments and was flexing his hand, but he proceeded to make both of his free-throw attempts before checking out of the contest 30 seconds later. He then returned to the contest to play six minutes in the fourth quarter, finishing the night with 40 points (14-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes. Markkanen, who had missed the Jazz's previous game with a tight back, said that he'll wait and see how he feels Thursday before speculating on his availability for Friday's game against the Bucks, so fantasy managers will want to keep tabs on Utah's injury report over the next 24 hours.