Markkanen posted 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes during Sunday's 101-96 preseason win over the Clippers.

Markkanen was cold from deep and committed three turnovers during the preseason opener. However, the big man was active on the glass in his limited action and nearly posted a double-double. The sharpshooter is coming off a stellar 2022-23 campaign in which he won the Kia Most Improved Player award, but he'll have to take his game to another level if Utah is going to compete for a playoff spot in 2023-24.