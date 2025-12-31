Markkanen had 22 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 129-119 loss to the Celtics.

Markkanen didn't deliver his most efficient performance, though he still finished as Utah's third-leading scorer. The star forward was active on the glass Tuesday and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, a mark he has reached in three of his last six appearances. During that stretch, he has averaged 27.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game.