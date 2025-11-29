Markkanen provided 28 points (9-23 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 39 minutes during Friday's 128-119 win over the Kings.

This was the second game in a row that Markkanen failed to deliver any defensive statistics, and his second straight game shooting under 40 percent from the field. He's gone 15-for-42 from the floor over this two-game stretch, and he could have a tough time snapping out of this funk Sunday with a tough matchup against Houston.