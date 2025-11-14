Markkanen finished with 40 points (15-25 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Thursday's 132-122 loss to the Hawks.

Markkanen dropped in 25 points on 10-for-15 shooting by halftime, marking the third time this season he's scored at least 20 points in a half. He finished with a new season-high in scoring, and this was his second straight game converting over 50 percent of his three-point looks. Markkanen is posting top-15 value on the season while cranking out career-highs in points (29.3), assists (2.1) and triples (3.6).