Markkanen (groin) isn't listed on Utah's injury report for Friday's game against the Pistons.

After resting the second leg of a back-to-back set Tuesday versus Memphis, Markkanen is on track to suit up Friday, along with Jusuf Nurkic (rest). Markkanen has missed four of Utah's past seven games to manage his workload, but he's been productive when available, averaging 27.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.0 minutes per game across six December appearances.