Markkanen (hamstring) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Raptors.

Markkanen was sidelined for Thursday's win over the Pistons due to left hamstring injury maintenance after playing 36 minutes and posting a 26-point, 10-rebound double-double during a loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday. However, the talented big man will return to action versus Toronto and presumably won't have any minute restrictions.