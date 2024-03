Markkanen (quadriceps) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.

Markkanen sat out Wednesday against the Thunder due to quadriceps contusion management, but he'll be back in action for the second half of the back-to-back set. In his return to action Monday against the Timberwolves, he tallied 22 points, 12 rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 31 minutes.