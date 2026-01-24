Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Not playing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markkanen (conditioning) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat.
Markkanen will miss a seventh consecutive game while recovering from an illness, though recently he has been listed on the injury report as "return-to-competition conditioning." His next opportunity to play is Tuesday against the Clippers. Kyle Anderson, Cody Williams and Kyle Filipowski will continue to see more minutes in Markkanen's absence.