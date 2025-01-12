Markkanen (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Brooklyn.

Markkanen will miss the second leg of the Jazz's back-to-back set Sunday due to back spasms, though he should be able to return for Wednesday's game against the Hornets. Cody Williams, Brice Sensabaugh and Kyle Filipowski should all see more playing time Sunday due to Markkanen's absence. Since and including Jan. 1, Markkanen has averaged 22.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals over 30.8 minutes per game.