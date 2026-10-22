Markkanen chipped in 18 points (4-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 123-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Markkanen struggled to find his shooting touch, particularly from beyond the arc, but his aggressiveness at the free-throw line helped salvage his scoring output. The veteran forward played a team-high 36 minutes and finished one rebound shy of a double-double. Despite sharing the frontcourt with Jaren Jackson, Markkanen should remain a prominent offensive option for Utah, and his substantial workload is a positive indicator for his early-season fantasy value.