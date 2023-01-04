Markkanen recorded 28 points (6-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 15-15 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 117-115 loss to Sacramento.

Though Markkanen appeared to send the game to overtime when he fielded an in-bound pass and threw up a last-second heave that went in the basket, officials ruled that the forward's shot came after the clock ticked to zero. As such, Markkanen missed out on a 30-point outing, but he still kept the Jazz in the game throughout and finished with another stellar stat line. Even though the 19-21 Jazz have slid down the standings after a hot start to the season, Markkanen's career-best campaign continues. He's scored no fewer than 18 points over his last 10 games, averaging 28.6 per game over that stretch while shooting 53 percent from the field, 44.8 percent from downtown and 93.2 percent from the charity stripe.