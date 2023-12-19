Markkanen recorded 20 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block over 29 minutes during Monday's 125-108 victory over the Nets.

Markkanen was one of three Jazz players to finish with at least 20 points, and he joined Walker Kessler in recording a double-double. it was just the third appearance for Markkanen since coming back from an eight-game hiatus due to a hamstring injury, and his 29 minutes Monday were his most since his return. Markkanen hasn't shown any rust from the time off -- he's averaging 20.3 points, 8.0 boards and 2.3 triples while shooting 50.0 percent from the field across the three-game stretch.