Markkanen (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen played in Wednesday's contest but will sit out the second leg of Utah's back-to-back Thursday, as expected. Simone Fontecchio, Taylor Hendricks and Ochai Agbaji are all candidates to receive increased minutes in his absence. Markkanen should be good to return to for Saturday's matchup with Sacramento.