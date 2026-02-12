Markkanen will play restricted minutes Wednesday against Sacramento, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen was initially ruled out for Wednesday's game for rest purposes, but was taken off the injury report shortly after. While he'll be available to face the Kings in the first end of a back-to-back, Markkanen won't receive a full allotment of minutes. He hasn't played more than 27 minutes in four straight games.