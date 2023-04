Markkanen (hand) will not play in Thursday's game against the Thunder.

Markkanen will miss a second straight game with a bruised left hand. The All-Star forward has now sat out seven of Utah's last 10 games, which should allow for Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji and Luka Samanic to see increased roles once again. Markkanen's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Nuggets.