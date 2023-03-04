Markkanen is out Sunday against the Thunder due to low back soreness, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen will miss just his second game since Jan. 18, and he's averaged 26.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists during this stretch. With Collin Sexton (hamstring) still out, Jordan Clarkson, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kelly Olynyk should take on increased offensive workloads. Simone Fontecchio could see increased minutes off the bench.