Markkanen (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Memphis.
This will be just the sixth missed game for Markkanen this season, and while he'll skip the final game going into the All-Star break, managers shouldn't be fretting about a "sore knee." With Markkanen unavailable Monday, Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson will shoulder a heavy load on offense and there will be a ton of opportunity for Talen Horton-Tucker. Ochai Agbaji should also get some extended run in the rotation.
More News
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Turns in 29-point night•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Disappears in second half•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Paces scoring attack yet again•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Team-high 28 points in win•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Leads Jazz with 29 points•