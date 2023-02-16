Markkanen (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Memphis.

This will be just the sixth missed game for Markkanen this season, and while he'll skip the final game going into the All-Star break, managers shouldn't be fretting about a "sore knee." With Markkanen unavailable Monday, Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson will shoulder a heavy load on offense and there will be a ton of opportunity for Talen Horton-Tucker. Ochai Agbaji should also get some extended run in the rotation.