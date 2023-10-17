Markkanen totaled 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and a steal over 17 minutes in a preseason win over New Zealand on Monday.

No player logged more than 17 minutes for Utah in the exhibition affair, so production was fairly balanced throughout the squad. Markkanen led the team in both scoring and rebounding while also finishing as the only Jazz player with double-digit shot attempts. The 26-year-old forward is averaging 16.8 points and 8.0 rebounds through four preseason games as he gears up for the regular season, during which he'll look to build upon last year's breakout campaign.