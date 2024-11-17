Markkanen amassed 25 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-117 loss to the Kings.
Markkanen overcame an issue with his eye and posted an excellent line in the loss, providing a much-needed offensive boost for the Jazz. The team went 0-3 during his recent absence, highlighting the need for Markkanen's consistent production to stay afloat. His shot accuracy in the loss was an encouraging sign, as he's struggled to find the bottom of the basket in recent weeks.
