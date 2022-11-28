Markkanen (knee) participated in Monday's shootaround, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Markkanen is questionable for Monday's game against Chicago, but his participation in Utah's shootaround is encouraging. He was wearing a small pad on his right knee during the shootaround, and it's unclear whether he'll face any limitations if he's available Monday.
More News
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Considered game-time decision•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable to face Chicago•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Posts team-high 24 points•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Records double-double in win•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Scores career high in win•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Secures sixth double-double•