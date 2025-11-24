Markkanen ended Sunday's 108-106 loss to the Lakers with 20 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes.

The veteran forward has been locked in over the last couple weeks. Markkanen has drained multiple three-pointers in seven straight games, averaging 30.4 points, 6.1 boards, 4.0 threes, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals during that stretch while shooting 52.1 percent from the floor, 44.4 percent from beyond the arc and 90.7 percent from the charity stripe. Trade rumors are still swirling around Markkanen, and his current level of performance isn't going to make the price tag any cheaper if the Jazz do elect to finally move him.