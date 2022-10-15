Markkanen tallied 21 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes in Friday's preseason loss to Dallas.

Markkanen led the Jazz in both scoring and rebounds and finished with an efficient shooting mark from the field. He logged back-to-back double-doubles to finish the preseason slate and averaged 16.5 points and 6.8 boards across four games overall. With Utah in rebuild mode, Markkanen could see plenty of opportunity this season, making him an intriguing sleeper option in fantasy.