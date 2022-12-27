Markkanen finished with 32 points (8-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 13-13 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 38 minutes during Monday's 126-122 loss to San Antonio.

Utah fell short despite a spirited comeback bid, but Markkanen nonetheless submitted one of his best performances of the campaign. The veteran forward finished with his 12th double-double and his eighth scoring effort of 30-plus points. Markkanen also swatted a pair of shots in the defeat, marking the fourth time this season he's registered multiple blocks in a game.