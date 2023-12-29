Markkanen closed with 24 points (7-19 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 loss to the Pelicans.

Markkanen struggled from three-point territory, but he still finished with a 20-point double-double. Markkanen has been nothing short of outstanding since returning to the hardwood for Utah, scoring at least 20 points in five games in a row while shooting 50.6 percent from the field in that span.