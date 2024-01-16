Markkanen posted 32 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes during Monday's 132-105 victory over the Pacers.

Markkanen was outstanding Monday, missing just five shots from the field and extending his run of games with 20 or more points to six contests. Markkanen has been Utah's best player this season by a wide margin, and he's averaging 25.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game since the beginning of January.