Markkanen notched 22 points (8-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 137-117 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Markkanen played through his knee injury and recorded a solid total for his struggling squad, which suffered its fourth consecutive loss. The Jazz's roster situation looked bleak earlier in the week, but Markkanen's return and Jusuf Nurkic's injury tag removal certainly improved the team's chances of success in the frontcourt. Still, Markkanen had no answer for Deni Avdija and managed only four rebounds.