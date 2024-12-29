Markkanen recorded 23 points (8-21 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday's 114-111 loss to Philadelphia.

Markkanen was his usual productive self in the loss, extending his streak of 20-plus points to five games. He also matched a season-high shot volume in the defeat, making 21 shot attempts. He's struggled a bit with his shot recently, converting only 41.3 percent of his shots over his last five games.