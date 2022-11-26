Markkanen contributed 24 points (9-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes during Friday's 129-118 loss to the Warriors.

Markkanen made two of three shots for six points in the first quarter but also turned the ball over three times in the period to help the Warriors jump out to a 37-23 lead. The Jazz forward cleaned things up after that and later contributed nine fourth-quarter points on 4-of-6 shooting, though Utah was still unable to claw their way back after falling too far behind early. Markkanen hit five three-pointers in the contest for just the second time this season and has now scored 20 or more points in four of his last five.