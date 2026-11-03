Markkanen supplied 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 119-97 loss to the Spurs.

Markkanen bounced back from a dreadful shooting night in Saturday's 112-90 loss to Portland. His performance tonight marked the first of the season in which he shot better than 47 percent from the field. He finished with game-highs in scoring and three-pointers while tying Mo Bamba for the team lead in rebounds. Markkanen and the Jazz have struggled out of the gates to begin 2026-27, but there's still plenty of time for him to turn things around from a fantasy perspective.