Markkanen (quadricep) went through portions of Wednesday's practice, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Considering that Markkanen wasn't a full participant in Wednesday's practice, he'll most likely remain out for Fridays' game against the Hawks, but he may have a better chance at playing Saturday versus Minnesota in the second leg of a back-to-back set. Markkanen has missed each of Utah's last four contests with a right quad contusion.