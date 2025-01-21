Markkanen (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Markkanen continues to manage lower-back spasms and is in jeopardy of missing his fifth straight contest Wednesday. If the star forward sits out again, Svi Mykhailiuk would appear set to make another spot start for the banged-up Jazz against Oklahoma City.
