Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable for Monday
Markkanen (groin) is questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Markkanen has missed the past two games for Utah, but he remains day-to-day. Monday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so it's possible Markkanen may miss one of these for maintenance reasons.