Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markkanen (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Markkanen was a late addition to the injury report, presumably after waking up under the weather. Wednesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, and it's worth noting that the Jazz are usually cautious with Markkanen. If he sits out, guys like Taylor Hendricks and Kyle Filipowski could be more involved.
