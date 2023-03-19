Markkanen (back) is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings, Utah beat writer Ryan Miller reports.

Markkanen missed a game on March 5 with the back issue, and while he played in the next five games, it appears it's still giving him some trouble. He'll test how he's feeling at Monday's shootaround, but if he's not able to give it a go, that would open up minutes for Simone Fontecchio and Rudy Gay. Ochai Agbaji and Talen Horton-Tucker would also stand to see a bump in usage sans Markkanen.