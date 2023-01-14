Markkanen is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to a left hip contusion, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen presumably suffered the injury in Friday's 112-108 victory over the Magic. He accumulated 28 points (4-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 17-21 FT), 12 rebounds, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in the contest. The 25-year-old's status will depend on how he is feeling closer to tipoff, but Talen Horton-Tucker and Ochai Agbaji would be candidates to see increased run if he ultimately has to sit out.