Markkanen is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets due to low back spasms.

Markkanen is in jeopardy of missing the second leg of the club's back-to-back set after he contributed 24 points (7-18 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Suns. With Markkanen and Kyle Filipowski (ankle) at risk of joining John Collins (hip) and Walker Kessler (rest) on the sideline, Micah Potter and Cody Williams are candidates for increased roles.