Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable to face Miami
By RotoWire Staff
Markkanen is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat due to return-to-competition reconditioning.
Markkanen has missed Utah's last six outings due to an illness and reconditioning, though the questionable tag is a step in the right direction for the star forward. If the 28-year-old remains on the shelf Saturday, Kyle Anderson, Kyle Filipowski and Cody Williams would be candidates for increased minutes.