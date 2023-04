Markkanen is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Lakers due to a left hand contusion, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen made his return Sunday after missing two straight games due to the same hand injury, finishing with 23 points (8-21 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes. If the All-Star forward is unable to suit up Tuesday, Simone Fontecchio emerges as the main candidate to start in Markkanen's place.