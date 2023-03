Markkanen (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen sat out Monday's game after his back flared up on him, but he got through a full practice Tuesday, so he's trending in the right direction. If he can return for Wednesday's game, Simone Fontecchio would likely return to the second unit and Ochai Agbaji's usage would dip a bit.