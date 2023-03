Markkanen (hand) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen struggled from the field in his return from a two-game absence Monday against the Suns, but he still ended up with 25 points on 22 shots, plus nine rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes. However, it appears he's dealing with soreness following the loss, so he may need to sit out again.