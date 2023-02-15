Markkanen is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to right knee soreness, Ryan Miller of KSL.com reports.

Markkanen posted a double-double Monday against the Pacers with 29 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes, but he was a late addition to Wednesday's injury report due to his knee issue. If he's sidelined, Ochai Agbaji, Talen Horton-Tucker and Simone Fontecchio are candidates to see increased run.