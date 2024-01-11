Markkanen ended Wednesday's 124-111 victory over the Nuggets with 26 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 12-12 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block across 32 minutes.

Markkanen's stellar play has been a key ingredient in Utah's recent success, and he recorded his third consecutive double-double in the decisive victory. Although Nikola Jokic scored 27 points in the loss, he struggled to contain Markkanen, who was able to find success in the paint against the All-Star. The Jazz have won nine of its last 11 games, making Utah's starting five an undervalued source of production.