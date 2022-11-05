Markkanen amassed 27 points (9-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 130-116 win over the Lakers.

Markkanen torched the Lakers throughout the contest and finished with game-high marks in both points (27) and rebounds (13). He's made at least half of his field-goal attempts five times in his past six games and is currently shooting 51.5 percent overall, putting him on pace for the best mark of his career. Markkanen is also on pace for career-best per-game marks in points (22.2), boards (9.4) and assists (2.7), so he's clearly thriving in his first campaign with the Jazz.